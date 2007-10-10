The World Closes In on the US

US. Buyer beware. I stick with my stagflation view. So how can corporate profits rise if margins thin and turnover falls off with The Economic Time™ getting worse? This year, 10,000 jobs on Wall Street go! In particular, avoid banks.

Singapore. Buy. The Economic Time here is all right. Singapore wants to be a Southeast Asian financial hub even more, and will get that spot.

Thailand. Avoid. Politics are still fragile and the government's growth policies are not so growth-friendly.

Japan. Avoid. Ever thought why the BoJ is not raising rates? Surely because it also sees a fragile economy.

China. Sell right after the forthcoming Party Congress ends. It ends on Saturday, 21st October. Usually there is a market hangover during the week after it has ended, so prepare to eject latest on Monday, 23rd October. Then wait to buy back in at a cheaper price.