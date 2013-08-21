THE WANDERING PALATES BIRTHDAY DINNER WITH RAYMOND BLANC ON BOARD ORIENT-EXPRESS NORTHERN BELLE

This November, Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Raymond Blanc, will host a dinner for 100 guests on board the luxury UK day train Northern Belle. This event is part of a series of ‘pop-up’ dinners throughout 2013 and 2014, on board Orient-Express’ sister trains Northern Belle and the British Pullman, hosted by some of the UK’s most celebrated chefs.

On November 2nd, 2013 after a champagne reception on the platform, the Northern Belle will depart from Manchester’s Victoria Station. The train, with its décor evoking the opulent ‘Belle’ trains of the 1930s, will travel through beautiful countryside, while guests are served a specially created seven course menu, accompanied by the sommelier’s choice of fine wines. For the special ‘Dinner with Raymond Blanc’ on board Northern Belle, costing £335 per person (approx. US$523), Raymond Blanc will be joined in the kitchen by his onetime apprentice Robbie Gleeson, Executive Head Chef for the UK Day Trains, as well as the Northern Belle’s Head Chef, Alex Dobson.

The train will journey a round-trip and stop briefly at Carnforth Station, the location of the ‘Brief Encounter’ movie, before returning to Manchester’s Victoria Station later that evening. Raymond will spend time with guests, sharing the story behind his food and love of cooking, plus magicians and musicians will provide entertainment. A special firework display has also been arranged for guests’ enjoyment, part way through this unique journey.

Raymond Blanc comments: “The Northern Belle is a train known for its British traditions and style, taking passengers back to the days of the golden age of travel. I am delighted to be cooking on board, alongside Robbie and the team of chefs, and meeting guests who will be joining us on our journey – I hope to make their trip on board a memorable experience”.

Departing from 60 different stations around the UK, the Northern Belle truly personifies a time when travelling was as much about the journey as the destination. The Northern Belle epitomises 1930s British glamour, with decadent carriages named after British castles and stately homes. The luxuriously furnished interiors with ornate veneered marquetry lining the walls, friendly stewards and delectable food ensure a journey on the Northern Belle is an unforgettable experience.

Raymond will also host a dinner on board Orient-Express’ British Pullman train, departing from London on 16 November 2013.

Further ‘Dinner Dates with’ will be announced shortly. Raymond is Chef Patron of Orient Express Hotels Ltd. property, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Great Milton, Oxfordshire.

