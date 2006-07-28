The Wandering Palate: Pinot Noir Doesn't Fight Back

As the legions grow of Asians who are abandoning centuries of rice-wine-based reasons to enjoy themselves, I am running into increasing numbers of people complaining that red wines give them headaches. Without entertaining the possibility that they simply drink too much, they inevitably link the problem to the higher levels of tannins found in varieties such as cabernet sauvignon, malbec, shiraz, grenache, cinsault, tempranillo, nebbiolo, sangiovese, particularly when they are young wines.

The short answer on avoiding headaches while imbibing as much as you like is to drink pinot noir.

But before we talk about pinots, let’s have a look at this headache business. Without getting too scientific, tannins or phenolic flavonoids come from the skin of the grapes and are a natural part of the fermentation process. They give red wine its color, much of its structure and provide the anti-oxidant compounds that help the wine age in the bottle.

That's what they do for the wine. As for the drinkers, scientists believe certain antioxidants found in grapes, peppers, onions, garlic, blue and red berries, green tea and buckwheat can play a role in preventing cancer, cardio-vascular diseases and ageing. All of us wine drinkers know red wine can raise HDL cholesterol (the good cholesterol) and help prevent LDL cholesterol (the bad cholesterol) from forming.

But they can also cause those headaches, as might histamines, especially in low-acid reds made from grapes grown in warmer areas (although whites contain histamines as well). Relatively few people are that sensitive to such elements but if you are there is no way of avoiding histamines, which are present in all fermented products.

(There is also some misconception about the use of the anti-oxidant sulfur dioxide and its connection with headaches. If you consider that sulfur is measured in parts per million (ppm), with the average wine containing less than 40 ppm, it is simply undetectable to all but the most highly trained technical palates. Besides, whites generally have higher sulfur content than reds. No wines are entirely sulfur-free, even those labeled "organic," although you may find sulfur levels are excessively high in commercial, inexpensive wines, which are armoured for durability on supermarket shelves.)

People's capability to consume red wine without side effects varies greatly, depending on their gender, body size and metabolic rate. Food definitely helps counteract the effects of alcohol and also compliments the tannins.

And then there’s the pinot noir factor, the unique properties of some of the most complex wines in existence.

We have a saying in the wine trade: "Pinot noir does not fight back." They are generally low in tannin and, in general, gentler and softly textured, but by no means lacking in flavour, with plenty of juicy, red berry fruits sweetness and a pleasant, warming spiciness. Unfortunately there is a premium attached to pinot noir, being one of the most temperamental varieties to produce, requiring a cool climate and relatively low yields, otherwise becoming dilute and losing flavor.

The best place to source affordable and approachable pinot noir is from the New World, especially Australia and New Zealand. For the record, I am big fan of pinot noir from Burgundy in France, where the style tends to be more complex and savoury with naturally elevated acidity to enhance the structure (which also increases tannins). But Burgundy can be expensive and there are copious examples of good, easy-drinking pinot noir to be had in Australia and New Zealand, which, despite mutual British ancestry and a Commonwealth bond, are intense rivals. The late New Zealand Prime Minister David Lange used to stay that "The best thing between New Zealand and Australia is the Tasman Sea." Sport, or more specifically, rugby, is at the forefront of this competition, although wine is becoming equally combative.

Having participated in several trans-Tasman pinot noir challenges on both shores, I am ambivalent about who currently has the upper hand.

I once arrived at a pinot noir conference in Queenstown, New Zealand armed with the finest, most profound examples from Australia—only to embarrassingly witness them show thin and minty against the locals. Similarly, in Australia I was championing the very best from New Zealand only to see them disparaged as too sweet and one dimensional against the more complex and sophisticated residents. Such is the mercurial nature of pinot noir and the irregularity of this sort of exercise.

Ideally comparisons between regions or countries should be inconsequential, with individual wines enjoyed on their own merits and personality. However, in the broadest of generalizations, given a myriad of wines with different regional influences and winemaking techniques, I would suggest Australia is capable of a more savoury and ethereal style, whereas opulence of fruit and generous texture is prevalent in New Zealand pinot noir.

With the first importation of pinot noir vine cuttings around 1962, New Zealand is a Johnny-come-lately compared to Australia and the United States. However the hectares planted to this grape have already surpassed those of Australia along with a meteoric rise in exposure and credible accolades around the world. Rivalry within New Zealand between the different regions is fierce, although, just as warring local rugby teams come together as the formidable All Blacks, New Zealand’s winemakers are impressively cohesive in their marketing on the international stage.

Back in the mid-1980s, when I was the sommelier at Lavelle's, Wellington's finest restaurant at the time, we had every pinot noir produced in the country on our wine list—all two of them. There was the 1981 Matawhero from Gisborne, the late Bill Irwin of Matawhero being instrumental in importing pinot noir to New Zealand, and the first pinot noir of commercial quantity and quality, the legendary 1976 Nobilo's from Huapai, Auckland.

The celebrated regions of today were not even on the map then, with present-day benchmark Ata Rangi vineyard in Martinborough barely three years old, and Chard Farm, one of the early pioneers of Central Otago, planted in 1987.

Nowadays the regional map is becoming even more complex with producers in Martinborough, Central Otago and Marlborough defining further into sub-regions and relative outposts such as Canterbury (Pegasus Bay winery) and Nelson (Neudorf Vineyards) also rising to the challenge.

With practically every significant pinot noir producer in New Zealand available in Hong Kong and increasingly throughout Asia, my advice is to be adventurous in your selection, as you will not come across a bad wine. Rather, it is a question of budget or regional style and above all, what appeals to your taste. Price ranges are broad, with the more affordable commercial styles coming from the larger wineries in the Hawkes Bay, Gisborne and Marlborough regions.

Secondary labels made by top producers also offer good value. Intended for immediate consumption, these wines are made primarily of non-estate purchased fruit, or declassified fruit from young vines and parcels not deemed worthy for their best cuvee. The Main Divide label from Pegasus Bay winery in North Canterbury is an excellent example.

Dominated by dedicated smaller producers, the wines from the prominent pinot noir regions of Martinborough, Marlborough (the exception), Nelson, Canterbury, Waipara Valley and Central Otago sell at a premium, which is warranted given the yields are significantly lower and the viticulture more labor intensive. In fact, a large proportion of vineyards have adopted organic and biodynamic methods, in keeping with both New Zealand's clean and green image and a growing practice among top pinot noir-producers around the world. If you're planning a winery tour of New Zealand, or simply wish to be better informed while trolling your supermarket wine section, please see my companion piece in the Lifestyle section of the Asia Sentinel for a definitive list of regions.

