The Poet in Francoise Hardy

“A

Quoi Ca Sert” is one

of the four Francoise Hardy songs chosen to depict four seasons in Francois

Ozon’s new movie “Jeune et Jolie” (“Young

and Beautiful”), which was nominated for the Palme d’Or award at the May 2013

Cannes Film Festival and will be released in France this August. Marine Vacth,

French model-turned-actress who plays the leading role of seventeen-year-old

Isabelle, shot to fame as the film premiered at the Festival. The story follows

Isabelle in a one-year span, who leads a double life as a student and a

high-class prostitute.



The song title of the

official English adaption is “Why Even Try”.



“A Quoi Ca Sert” (“How

Would It Help”):-



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZPriwkS7K4&list=FLlMBDFYTe8MGL_Z6TJc6LOg&index=1



Comme toi j'ai un cœur



Qui ne peut rien promettre



A qui l'amour fait peur



Mais qui t'aime peut-être



A quoi ça sert de le cacher?



A quoi ça sert d'y échapper?



Je n'ai rien à t'offrir



Que ce que mes yeux voient



Tu ne veux pas souffrir



Mais qui ne souffre pas?



A quoi ça sert de l'éviter?



A quoi ça sert de t'en aller?



A rester dans ta tour d'ivoire



En broyant du rose ou du noir



Tout seul - tout seul



Comme on n'est pas très malheureux



On oublie qu'on n'est pas heureux



Tout seul, tout seul



Je n'ai que les étoiles



Et rien d'autre pour toi



Si l'on doit se faire mal



C'est la vie qui veut ça



A quoi ça sert de rester seul?



A quoi ça sert de vivre seul?



Je n'ai que les étoiles



Et rien d'autre pour toi



Si l'on doit se faire mal



C'est la vie qui veut ça



A quoi ça sert de rester seul?



A quoi ça sert de vivre seul tout seul?



My

English Rendition of the Lyrics:-

Like you I have a heart,



That can promise

nothing,



That is frightened by

love,



But that loves you

perhaps.



How would it help, hiding

from it?



How would it help, slipping away?



I have nothing to offer

you,



Except what my eyes can

see.



You don’t want to get

hurt,



But who doesn’t get hurt?



How would it help, avoiding

it?



How would it help, walking

away?



Staying in your ivory

tower,



Grinding to red or to

black.



All alone, all alone.



When you’re not very

unhappy,



You forget that you are

not happy.



All alone, all alone.



I have nothing but the

stars,



And nothing else to

share.



If we must cause us pain,



It is life that wants that.



How would it help, staying

alone?



How would it help, living alone?



I have nothing but the

stars,



And nothing else to

share.



If we must cause us pain,



It is life that wants that.



How would it help, staying

alone?



How would it help, living

alone, all alone?



