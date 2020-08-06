The Philippines’ Covid Crisis: Leadership Debacle
Duterte’s thuggishness combines with subordinates’ incompetence to produce a perfect storm
|Our Correspondent
|1 hr
On July 22, Korean Air Lines, which operates flights daily from Manila to Seoul and other destinations, announced that from that date forward all passengers would be required to present a negative nasal swab test for the Coronavirus because “many passengers” from the Philippines were turning up positive. Other airlines have since followed suit.
That is a…