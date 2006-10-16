The Grey Man?

In the elite world of the South Korean foreign ministry, where school ties and political connections often pave the way to the top, Ban Ki Moon, the newly named United Nations secretary-general, is an outsider, a self-effacing achiever who rose from the ranks as a plodder.

Ban gets more praise from officials for his bureaucratic hard work and integrity than any brilliant policy initiatives. Indeed his selection to the top UN post appears to be a compromise between nations wanting to prevent anybody more inimical to their interests from getting the job. While his quality of toeing the official line and not making waves may be an essential characteristic in South Korea, where political careers are built on being colorless and faceless, it is a quality hardly suited for a test on the global stage of the UN.

The son of a farming town school headmaster, Ban, 62, joined the foreign ministry through the high civil service examination in 1970 and has sailed through senior postings in India, Austria and the United States, developing a taste for soft-spokenness and maintaining a low profile. A cautious and self-effacing man, he has a tendency to drop into silence when faced with abrupt questions from aggressive journalists.

That passive character, however, quickly endeared him to a succession of high-profile foreign ministers. One such boss was Lho Shin Yong, former ambassador to India, who took a liking for Ban’s modesty and penchant for meticulous detail. He also accompanied former Korean ambassador to Washington Han Seung Soo, when Han was nominated as the UN General Assembly President for a year. Ban was Han’s chief secretary at the UN, where he developed contacts and accumulated experience in dealing with the unwieldy UN bureaucracy.

If Ban has a fine eye for reading diplomatic papers such as treaties and agreements, he is hardly known for taking big foreign policy ideas or trotting out sweeping visions. Though considered pro-US, he has come under frequent criticism from opposition legislators for failing to prevent South Korea’s gradual drift away from Washington over the North Korean nuclear challenge during the three years he has served as foreign minister in the administration of President Roh Moo Hyun.

Nor has he been outspoken in his condemnation of the dreadful human rights records in North Korea, hewing closely Roh’s “sunshine” policy of reconciliation toward Pyongyang. Under his stewardship of the foreign ministry, Seoul has quietly and steadily deferred to Beijing on North Korean matters.

He has also gone along with Roh’s controversial penchant for sometimes using foreign policy issues for domestic political purposes, critics say. This refers to Seoul’s collaboration with China in cornering Japan on Yasukuni Shrine visits by Junichiro Koizumi, the former premier, and territorial disputes.

His election as UN Secretary General, though, reflects an unusual process of harmonizing conflicting interests among the veto-wielding members of the Security Council. China backed Ban rather than Shashi Tharoor of India because Beijing opposes New Delhi gaining a permanent seat in the Security Council. Russia backed him to check the US, which was initially promoting the Latvian president, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, who symbolizes many of the former Soviet satellite states and their color revolutions. That prospect worried Russia, which remains wary of US influence in its old Soviet backyard.

The US, in turn, reportedly wanted a “faceless” administration man rather than another “strong willed” figure such as Kofi Annan who frequently disagreed with Washington’s policies (this despite the fact that Annan rose to the post with US backing after Washington vetoed the second term of Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1996.) Ban thus was a compromise. Britain and France, probably sensing the absence of a compelling figure, reportedly proposed waiting for another candidate, but eventually gave up in view of the short time available to take over from Annan.

Ban has already chafed under Washington’s urging that the new secretary-general spend more time on administrative duties and less on diplomatic efforts. “The administrative pressure over the Secretary General is quite strong and that is why I’ll try to seek balance in my work as political and UN leader”, Ban told Reuters in his first formal interview after his election.

“I may look low-key or (be) soft-spoken but that does not mean that I lack leadership or commitment,” he also said.

Ban’s first test will be to steer the UN on the question of nuclear proliferation, over which the Security Council remains acutely divided between the US and Britain on one side and China and Russia on the other. One of the most vexing points will be his position on North Korea, on which he is advocating direct talks between the US and Pyongyang. Not only is this suggestion going against President George W. Bush’s policy, it could complicate resolution of Iran’s nuclear program where the EU’s call for more talks clashes with the US position of sanctions. Another challenge will be for him to resist potential temptation from the South Korean foreign ministry to back its policies in the UN on North Korean.

On the broader issue of UN reform, some in the bureaucracy are already complaining that they don’t see much evidence in Ban’s vision for striking leadership. “We are not very excited about the outcome,” the Guardian paper in London quoted one UN official as saying. The paper said UN officials are “skeptical about Mr Ban’s ability to turn the organization around or provide the strong, inspirational leadership they had been hoping.” All this would suggest that Ban faces some serious challenges over the next five years as he tackles what Kofi Annan once described as the most impossible job in the world.

But in Seoul, it’s still celebration time. The Roh government treats his election as a diplomatic coming-of-age for South Korea. Ban’s election is akin to the South Korean Olympic Games in 1988: a boost to the collective national pride and a sign that they have won recognition for diplomatic maturity. In all fairness, it’s hardly small recognition for a country whose birth in 1948 was legitimized by a UN-supervised election, and whose survival was assured only with UN intervention in the Korean War.

So for now, the entire country is swept up in a kind of very ungrey Ban-mania. On 20 October he will return to his hometown of Umsung, where the 10,000 residents are sure to bask in his elevation as the world’s chief diplomat.

It will be up to Ban to make a highly critical institution feel the same way when he takes office.