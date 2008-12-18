The Ghost of Christmas Future: Additional notes

Additional notes:

Office Depot announced on December 10, 2008 that it will close 112 underperforming stores in North America over the next 3 months, with an additional 14 stores to close when their leases expire throughout the rest of 2009. The company says it may restructure business once it determines what the office supply demand will be from other failing small businesses. 33 distribution facilities will also shut down; 20 new stores will open in 2009.

Sergio Rossi announced on December 9, 2008 that they would be closing all of their stand-alone locations in the US, deciding to focus instead on their wholesale market. The shoes will still be available at department stores. The national closures of Sergio Rossi retail stores are expected to be complete by early 2009.

Talbots is looking to to shed its J. Jill chain, and has shut down Talbots Kids, Talbots Mens, plus an additional 28 regular Talbots stores.

Ann Taylor is expected to roll out closures of 117 underperforming stores by 2010, but plan to reopen 40 new ones this year.

Home Depot had plans for 36-50 new stores in 2009, but those plans may have been abandoned - real estate was apparently a key roadblock.

Though Zales closed down 105 stores this year, they also reopened about 100 new ones. Same deal with Eddie Bauer - they closed 29 locations this year, but opened 16 new locations.

Circuit City filed for bankruptcy this year and will shutter many of its stores - 155 locations, according to a rep.