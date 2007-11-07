The Economic Time™ is just fine in China

China's energy policy is evolving rapidly into more self-reliance with greater emphasis on renewable energy - what an investment opportunity! Wen's visit with Putin this Monday and Tuesday will focus very much on the sourcing of energy. It is intriguing to note that while Wen is visiting Putin, US Defense Secretary Gates is visiting Beijing.

China's energy policy will give rise to new geopolitical tensions where Taiwan and Myanmar are footballs in the game of negotiation.

Commodities are pulling markets up - and banks are coping with sub-prime crises