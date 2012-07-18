The Duck and Pinot Show - 28th July

Ruth and Paul Pretty are the go-to caterers in New Zealand and famous for their herculean efforts in feeding extraordianary numbers at major events in the greatest style and seamless professionalism - from the World Cup Rugby to the launch of Lord of the Rings – Ruth Pretty is peerless in her cooking talents and culinary ambidexterity; the Chefs Chef, she has cooked for dignitaries, the rich, the famous and royalty, both Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles on visits to New Zealand.

Among my closet of friends, I have known Ruth and Paul for over 20 years and it is going to be such a hoot working with them and having a fun day at their most impressive 25-acre property, Springfield, with its beautifully restored 1910 colonial homestead and gardens, just an hour north of Wellington on the Kapiti Coast.

The morning will be dedicated to the cooking demonstration, then retiring to the homestead for the full duck banquet moreover, I will be raiding Paul’s cellar and everyone knows is dangerous to let a sommelier loose in your cellar, for sure liberating a whole lot of excellent mature New Zealand Pinot Noirs.

Yes, it’s in the grip of winter there, although the pictures I saw of Martinborough this week looked wonderfully sunny; but what better way to spend a wintery day than warming oneself with duck curry and pinot noir!

With a limit of 36 people and places selling fast, you will need to move quickly on this. Full details at

http://www.ruthpretty.co.nz/specialevent.aspx/the-duck-and-pinot-show-with-curtis-marsh