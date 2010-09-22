The Crisis in Islam

Globalization and the Pending Collapse of the Islamic World (Part I)

Hamed Abdel-Samad

In the western world, an astounding number of people believe that Islam is overpowering and on the rise. Demographic trends, along with bloody attacks and shrill tones of Islamist fundamentalists, seem to confirm that notion

In reality, however, it is the Islamic world which feels on the defensive and determined to protest vehemently against what it perceives as a western, aggressive style of power politics, including in the economic sphere. In short, a stunning pattern of asymmetric communication and mutual paranoia determines the relationship between (Muslim) East and (Christian) West — and has done so for generations.

Regarding Islam, I think that in its present condition it may be many things, except for one — that it is powerful. Indeed, I view today' s Islam as seriously ill — and, both culturally and socially, as in retreat.”

In Part II, Abdel-Samad argues that Islam is in danger of disintegrating, and that the religion will have a hard time surviving as a political and social idea and as a culture, creating the danger that waves of migration will increase of young Muslims fleeing terrorism and poverty to Europe, which they despise and hold responsible for their troubles.

The Muslim World and the Titanic (Part II)

Hamed Abdel-Samad

"Comparing the Muslim world of today with the Titanic just before its sinking, some powerful parallels come to mind — sadly so. That ship was all alone in the ocean, was considered invincible by its proud makers and yet suddenly became irredeemably tarnished in its oversized ambitions. Within a few seconds, it moved in its self-perception from world dominator to sailing helplessly in the icy ocean of modernity, without any concept of where a rescue crew could come from.

"The passengers in the third-class cabins remained asleep, effectively imprisoned, clueless about the looming catastrophe. The rich, meanwhile, managed to rescue themselves in the few lifeboats that were available, while the traveling clergy excelled with heartfelt but empty appeals to those caught in between not to give up fighting.

