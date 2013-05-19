The Austrian Wine Experience - Singapore
|Curtis Marsh
|May 19, 2013
The Austrian Wine Experience 2013 is a restaurant wine promotion from May 17 to June 16, 2013 featuring wines from 9 Austrian wineries. The AWE will offer Local Noses a range of different comparative tasting experiences at AWE partner restaurants to showcase the consistent quality of Austrian wine and to demonstrate how versatile these cool climate wines are in pairing with various global cuisines.
This month-long wine tasting "Experience" will feature 16 Austrian Wines (8 white and 8 red) and be offered at 19 of Singapore's top wine and dine establishments. The best part of this promotion is that each partner has designed a unique Austrian wine "experience" for their customers.
The Austrian Wine "EXPERIENCES"
Check out some of the "experiences" offered in the AWE
Tasting Flights (complimentary) - Several restaurants will offer a complimentary "tasting flight" of Austrian white and red wines to guests so that they can taste before choosing a bottle to order. Flights will be of 3 Austrian wines - either white or red – upon request at participating venues. All of the wines will have been personally selected by the chefs or sommeliers of each restaurant for their pairing compatibility with the restaurant cuisine, which means diners can confidently select any bottle of Austrian wine to enjoy with their meal.
Degustation Menus – Several places will offer a month-long Degustation menu paired with Austrian wines, so visit Waku Ghin, Table at 7, Platters, Mövenpick Heritage Hotel, Amadeus, Buyan, and The Tippling Club to try a specially paired degustation menus with several wine choices so that you can really "experience" the wines with food.
Appetizer/Wine Pairing Flights – Platters and Praelum Wine Bistro will offer wine/appetizer pairing flights along with Austrian wines By-the-Glass.
Wine Cart – Me@OUE will offer guests a tasting experience along the lines of a cheese or dessert cart service that offers daily tastings of selected Austrian wines.
A la Carte Pairing – Yantra will offer pairing selections with their a la carte menu.
Special Wine and Winemaker Dinners – There are several winemaker dinners plus an exclusive Rare Vintage Wine Dinner with 20+ year old Austrian Wines at Guy Savoy prepared by Guy Savoy himself!
Wine Education – Local Wine critic and expert, Tan Ying Hsien, will offer 3 educational seminars
AWE Sparkling Promotion
Diners who buy a bottle of Austrian wine at one of the partner restaurants will be given an AWE Point Card to fill up with stamps for each bottle of wine purchased at a restaurant.
Each restaurant Sommelier will have a unique AWE restaurant "chop" for their restaurant to stamp the point-card (one bottle per restaurant) as proof of purchase.
Diners who buy 5 bottles (total) at 5 different participating restaurants from May 15 through July 31, can present the card and receive a premium bottle of Austrian sparkling for free (Redeemable for self-collection from Unique Food and Wines or Amadeus retail shop
What's Happening Where and When…
Amadeus
26 Kandahar Street
S198888
6238 8682
Tasting Flights
LETH Winemaker Dinner on 31 May, 2013 at 7:30pm Details TBC
Buyan
10 Duxton Hill
S089953
6223 7008
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
3 Course Degustation menu paired with either 3 Austrian white wines or 3 Austrian red wines. Cost $45++ per pax (May 17 - June 16)
MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 13 June, 2013 at 7:30pm. 5 course Russian cuisine dinner paired with 5 MALAT wines for $145nett per person.
Coriander Leaf
3A Merchant Court, Clarke Quay
S179020
6732 3354
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 14 June, 2013 at 7:30pm - Details TBC
Ding Dong
Tasting Flights
Gruner Veltliner ON TAP
Guy Savoy
10 Bayfront Avenue
L2 Marina Bay Sands
S018972
6688 8513
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
Rare Vintage Wine Dinner on 5 June, 2013 at 7:30 with dinner prepared by Guy Savoy
Lolla
22 Ang Siang Road
S069702
6423 1228
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 11 June, 2013 at 7:30pm - Details TBC
Me @ OUE
50 Collier Quay
S049321
6634 4555
Wine Cart - A changing, Sommelier selection of Austrian wines to taste upon request and engage the Sommelier on a la carte pairing suggestions
Mövenpick Heritage Hotel Sentosa
23 Beachview Sentosa
S098679
6818 3388
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
JR Reinisch Winemaker Dinner on 4 June, 2013 @ 7:30pm. Cost is $145++ per pax
Celebrate Austria BBQ on 16 June, 2013 @ 7:00pm. Cost is $88 per pax for the BBQ or $110 per pax for the BBQ + 1 bottle of Malat Grüner Veltliner Göttweiger Berg to take home!
ODP
19 Yong Siak Street
S168650
6221 9307
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
Leth's Rock -n- Roll Wine Dinner on 28 May, 2013 @ 7:30pm. Cost $78++ per person
BOOK ROCK -n- ROLL WINE DINNER NOW
Platters
42 Club Street
S069420
6223 8045
Tasting Flights w/ platters
Wine and Appetizer Pairing Platters: $30 appetizer platter paired with flight of 3 wines
Praelum Wine Bistro
4 Duxton Hill
S089590
6238 5287
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
By-the-Glass Wine Specials
Wine and Appetizer Pairing Platters
TLN Wine Down w/ Austria
Leth Winemaker Dinner on 30 May, 2013 Details TBC
JR Reinisch Winemaker Dinner on 7 June, 2013 Details TBC
Taberna Wine Academy
17 Binjai Park
S589825
6762 5570
Wine Education Seminar: Introduction to Austrian Wine @ 55 SGD on 18th May (4pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 8 wines BOOK NOW
Wine Education Seminar: Austria’s main grape varieties in depth @ 65 SGD on 25th May (3pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 12 wines BOOK NOW
Wine Education Seminar: Austria’s Best – a Ying selection @ 85 SGD on 1st June (3pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 12 wines BOOK NOW
Tasting Flights (all 16 Austrian wines featured in the promotion)
By-the-Glass Specials
Table @ 7
7 Mohammed Sultan Road
S238957
6836 6362
Degustation Menu for $125++ per person
Leth Winemaker Dinner on 29 May, 2013 at 7:30pm. Cost is $125++ per pax
The Prime Society
10 Dempsey Road
S247700
6474 7427
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
The Screening Room
12 Ang Siang Road
S069692
6221 1694
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
Austrian Movie Night on 22 May, 2013 at 7:30pm Details TBA
The Tastings Room
Withdrew from promotion because of renovations
The Tippling Club
8D Dempsey Road
S249672
6475 2217
Tasting Flights (complimentary) on the terrace (only) with full selection available by-the-glass.
Degustation 5 course pairing menu with Austrian wines @ 260++
Gourmand 10 course pairing menu with Austrian wines @ 415++
JR Rienisch Winemaker Dinner on 6 June, 2013 Details TBC
Waku Ghin
10 Bayfront Avenue
L2 Marina Bay Sands
S018972
6688 8507
Degustation Menu (changes daily) @ $400++ per person complimented by a 6 wine pairing @$150++. Wines will be selected and paired daily according to the menu and be chosen from a range of 30 premium Austrian wines throughout the month.
Yantra
163 Tanglin Road
S247933
6836 3088
Tasting Flights (complimentary)
A la Carte Pairing Selection
Austrian Wine Party @ Yantra - The AWE opening event on May 17, 2013 at 7:00pm. Cost is $88 per pax for the party or $110 per pax for the Party and 1 bottle of Huber Gruner Veltliner Obere Steigen to take home!