The Austrian Wine Experience - Singapore

The Austrian Wine Experience 2013 is a restaurant wine promotion from May 17 to June 16, 2013 featuring wines from 9 Austrian wineries. The AWE will offer Local Noses a range of different comparative tasting experiences at AWE partner restaurants to showcase the consistent quality of Austrian wine and to demonstrate how versatile these cool climate wines are in pairing with various global cuisines.

This month-long wine tasting "Experience" will feature 16 Austrian Wines (8 white and 8 red) and be offered at 19 of Singapore's top wine and dine establishments. The best part of this promotion is that each partner has designed a unique Austrian wine "experience" for their customers.

The Austrian Wine "EXPERIENCES"

Check out some of the "experiences" offered in the AWE

Tasting Flights (complimentary) - Several restaurants will offer a complimentary "tasting flight" of Austrian white and red wines to guests so that they can taste before choosing a bottle to order. Flights will be of 3 Austrian wines - either white or red – upon request at participating venues. All of the wines will have been personally selected by the chefs or sommeliers of each restaurant for their pairing compatibility with the restaurant cuisine, which means diners can confidently select any bottle of Austrian wine to enjoy with their meal.

Degustation Menus – Several places will offer a month-long Degustation menu paired with Austrian wines, so visit Waku Ghin, Table at 7, Platters, Mövenpick Heritage Hotel, Amadeus, Buyan, and The Tippling Club to try a specially paired degustation menus with several wine choices so that you can really "experience" the wines with food.

Appetizer/Wine Pairing Flights – Platters and Praelum Wine Bistro will offer wine/appetizer pairing flights along with Austrian wines By-the-Glass.

Wine Cart – Me@OUE will offer guests a tasting experience along the lines of a cheese or dessert cart service that offers daily tastings of selected Austrian wines.

A la Carte Pairing – Yantra will offer pairing selections with their a la carte menu.

Special Wine and Winemaker Dinners – There are several winemaker dinners plus an exclusive Rare Vintage Wine Dinner with 20+ year old Austrian Wines at Guy Savoy prepared by Guy Savoy himself!

Wine Education – Local Wine critic and expert, Tan Ying Hsien, will offer 3 educational seminars

AWE Sparkling Promotion

Diners who buy a bottle of Austrian wine at one of the partner restaurants will be given an AWE Point Card to fill up with stamps for each bottle of wine purchased at a restaurant.

Each restaurant Sommelier will have a unique AWE restaurant "chop" for their restaurant to stamp the point-card (one bottle per restaurant) as proof of purchase.

Diners who buy 5 bottles (total) at 5 different participating restaurants from May 15 through July 31, can present the card and receive a premium bottle of Austrian sparkling for free (Redeemable for self-collection from Unique Food and Wines or Amadeus retail shop

What's Happening Where and When…

Amadeus

26 Kandahar Street

S198888

6238 8682

Tasting Flights

LETH Winemaker Dinner on 31 May, 2013 at 7:30pm Details TBC

BOOK LETH WINE DINNER NOW

Buyan

10 Duxton Hill

S089953

6223 7008

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

3 Course Degustation menu paired with either 3 Austrian white wines or 3 Austrian red wines. Cost $45++ per pax (May 17 - June 16)

MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 13 June, 2013 at 7:30pm. 5 course Russian cuisine dinner paired with 5 MALAT wines for $145nett per person.

BOOK MALAT WINE DINNER NOW

Coriander Leaf

3A Merchant Court, Clarke Quay

S179020

6732 3354

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 14 June, 2013 at 7:30pm - Details TBC

BOOK MALAT WINE DINNER NOW

Ding Dong

Tasting Flights

Gruner Veltliner ON TAP

Guy Savoy

10 Bayfront Avenue

L2 Marina Bay Sands

S018972

6688 8513

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

Rare Vintage Wine Dinner on 5 June, 2013 at 7:30 with dinner prepared by Guy Savoy

Lolla

22 Ang Siang Road

S069702

6423 1228

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

MALAT Winemaker Dinner on 11 June, 2013 at 7:30pm - Details TBC

BOOK MALAT WINE DINNER NOW

Me @ OUE

50 Collier Quay

S049321

6634 4555

Wine Cart - A changing, Sommelier selection of Austrian wines to taste upon request and engage the Sommelier on a la carte pairing suggestions

Mövenpick Heritage Hotel Sentosa

23 Beachview Sentosa

S098679

6818 3388

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

JR Reinisch Winemaker Dinner on 4 June, 2013 @ 7:30pm. Cost is $145++ per pax

Celebrate Austria BBQ on 16 June, 2013 @ 7:00pm. Cost is $88 per pax for the BBQ or $110 per pax for the BBQ + 1 bottle of Malat Grüner Veltliner Göttweiger Berg to take home!

ODP

19 Yong Siak Street

S168650

6221 9307

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

Leth's Rock -n- Roll Wine Dinner on 28 May, 2013 @ 7:30pm. Cost $78++ per person

BOOK ROCK -n- ROLL WINE DINNER NOW

Platters

42 Club Street

S069420

6223 8045

Tasting Flights w/ platters

Wine and Appetizer Pairing Platters: $30 appetizer platter paired with flight of 3 wines

Praelum Wine Bistro

4 Duxton Hill

S089590

6238 5287

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

By-the-Glass Wine Specials

Wine and Appetizer Pairing Platters

TLN Wine Down w/ Austria

Leth Winemaker Dinner on 30 May, 2013 Details TBC

JR Reinisch Winemaker Dinner on 7 June, 2013 Details TBC

Taberna Wine Academy

17 Binjai Park

S589825

6762 5570

Wine Education Seminar: Introduction to Austrian Wine @ 55 SGD on 18th May (4pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 8 wines BOOK NOW

Wine Education Seminar: Austria’s main grape varieties in depth @ 65 SGD on 25th May (3pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 12 wines BOOK NOW

Wine Education Seminar: Austria’s Best – a Ying selection @ 85 SGD on 1st June (3pm-6pm) with a tutored tasting of 12 wines BOOK NOW

Tasting Flights (all 16 Austrian wines featured in the promotion)

By-the-Glass Specials

Table @ 7

7 Mohammed Sultan Road

S238957

6836 6362

Degustation Menu for $125++ per person

Leth Winemaker Dinner on 29 May, 2013 at 7:30pm. Cost is $125++ per pax

BOOK LETH WINE DINNER NOW

The Prime Society

10 Dempsey Road

S247700

6474 7427

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

The Screening Room

12 Ang Siang Road

S069692

6221 1694

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

Austrian Movie Night on 22 May, 2013 at 7:30pm Details TBA

The Tastings Room

Withdrew from promotion because of renovations

The Tippling Club

8D Dempsey Road

S249672

6475 2217

Tasting Flights (complimentary) on the terrace (only) with full selection available by-the-glass.

Degustation 5 course pairing menu with Austrian wines @ 260++

Gourmand 10 course pairing menu with Austrian wines @ 415++

JR Rienisch Winemaker Dinner on 6 June, 2013 Details TBC

Waku Ghin

10 Bayfront Avenue

L2 Marina Bay Sands

S018972

6688 8507

Degustation Menu (changes daily) @ $400++ per person complimented by a 6 wine pairing @$150++. Wines will be selected and paired daily according to the menu and be chosen from a range of 30 premium Austrian wines throughout the month.

Yantra

163 Tanglin Road

S247933

6836 3088

Tasting Flights (complimentary)

A la Carte Pairing Selection

Austrian Wine Party @ Yantra - The AWE opening event on May 17, 2013 at 7:00pm. Cost is $88 per pax for the party or $110 per pax for the Party and 1 bottle of Huber Gruner Veltliner Obere Steigen to take home!

BOOK AUSTRIAN WINE PARTY NOW

BOOK AUSTRIAN WINE PARTY + GRUNER NOW