Thailand's Silk Curtain Descends Over the Political Process
No quick fix, Pita as PM far from a foregone conclusion
By: Murray Hunter
A week after Thailand’s May 14 election, the Prayuth Chan-ocha government is carrying on business as if nothing happened. The young Move Forward Party (MFP) leader Pita Limjaroenrat is trying to assemble a coalition and support from the Senate that would give him the 376 votes necessary to elect him prime minister, with some pundits pre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.