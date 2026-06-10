By: Ben Raiwin Kiatkwankul

Three feasibility studies, zero committed foreign capital, 349 years of revivals. Thailand’s Land Bridge is back on the cabinet agenda. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s cabinet has directed a fresh 90-day review, to be concluded by August 10, of the Chumphon to Ranong corridor. Construction, at a cost predicted at Bt997 bil…