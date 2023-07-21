Thai Politics Descends into Unsolvable Tangle
Pita’s latest defeat leaves everybody with few alternatives
The Thai constitutional court’s controversial decision to deny Pita Limjaroenrat the chance to become prime minister, while widely expected by everybody but Pita’s followers, leaves the way open for Pheu Thai, the surrogate political party of exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to attempt to take power.
But the scenario is playing out as man…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.