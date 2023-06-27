Thai Political Impasse Moves Closer to Climax
Speaker vote next week could end crisis
The Thai House of Representatives is scheduled next week to vote for House Speaker, the outcome of which is expected to determine the country’s political future. But as that date approaches, political developments remain fluid and it is difficult for anyone to predict who will end up running the country after the dust settles.
Uncertainty over the positi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.