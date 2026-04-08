Thailand’s Fever Test
What the energy crisis reveals about the limits of political stability
By: Ben Kiatkwankul
On March 25 at 10pm, Thailand’s caretaker government announced a Bt6 per liter increase across all fuel types, effective from 5am the following morning, immediately after Parliament adjourned following its first substantive session on the energy crisis. No cabinet minister was reported to have attended the debate to respond. Citizens …
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