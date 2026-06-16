By: Ben Kiatkwankul

Can Suvarnabhumi compete regionally?

Thailand is in the middle of its most ambitious aviation expansion in a generation, a five-year investment program of around Bt80 billion (US$24.3 billion), with the Suvarnabhumi East Expansion heading to tender and a revised master plan targeting 120 million passengers a year, roughly double current throughput. A new international passenger service charge rising to Bt1,126 is structured to fund it.

These numbers will make the headlines. They are also the least interesting part of the story. Capacity is necessary, but it is not what decides whether a country becomes an aviation hub. Those decisions are being taken elsewhere: in ministries, in boardrooms, and, as this is written, in Paris.

The visible contest is a capacity race in a converging field. By early this year, Singapore’s Changi, Kuala Lumpur, and Suvarnabhumi sat within a rounding error of one another in departing seats, each near 3.5 to 3.7 million in a peak month, while Vietnam’s Long Thanh adds a large new node and Indonesia grows on a vast domestic market. When every serious player is building toward similar numbers, capacity stops being an advantage and becomes the cost of entry.

A hub is not a building that processes passengers. It is a system that concentrates connectivity: route density, transfer traffic, and the high-value services that anchor an aviation economy in place. That rests on two things a terminal cannot supply: a home carrier driving network density, and a regulatory architecture that lets the value settle locally rather than passing through. Both are now in motion in Thailand, and neither is getting the attention it deserves.

Thai Airways rebuilds as a network engine

A hub needs a home carrier with the reach and incentive to build transfer traffic. For most of the past decade, Thailand’s was a liability. That has changed.

Thai Airways is best understood against where it began. In early 2020, it was seeking a Bt58.1-billion (US$1.8 billion) state-guaranteed emergency loan to stay liquid; weeks later, a contentious bailout gave way to court-supervised restructuring. The airline won court approval of its rehabilitation plan in June 2021, addressing debt of around US$12.9 billion, then spent four years executing it: halving its workforce, cutting routes, simplifying the fleet and converting debt to equity. It exited rehabilitation in mid-2025 and relisted on the Stock Exchange of Thailand that August, returning to profit on revenue of roughly Bt190 billion for 2025 and operating margins that, by some measures, ranked among the stronger full-service carriers globally.

None of this was unforeseeable. When the airline first sought rescue in 2020, our own assessment, offered publicly at the time, was that its problems were institutional rather than cyclical: recovery would depend less on capital than on shedding state-enterprise constraints, professionalizing management and insulating the carrier from political influence. By the 2021 court approval, the diagnosis was unchanged, and the restructuring did, in substance, exactly that. We note it not to claim foresight but because it is the thesis in miniature: in this market, the decisive constraints are institutional, and they are visible well before they are resolved.

Rebuilt as a connecting carrier, Thai Airways is consolidating to fewer aircraft and engine types while growing from around 80 aircraft toward 150 by the early 2030s, anchored by 45 Boeing 787s and incoming A321neos. A founding Star Alliance member at the crossroads of South Asia, Northeast Asia and the West, it aims to lift domestic market share from 26 to 35 percent by 2029 and win far more international transit. Transfer traffic is the connective tissue of a hub, and a flag carrier rebuilt to generate it is a central input into Thailand’s ambitions.

Around it sits a layered ecosystem: Bangkok Airways in a profitable regional and premium-leisure niche built on routes such as Samui, and a low-cost segment, Thai AirAsia, Thai VietJet, Nok Air and Thai Lion Air, supplying the point-to-point volume that keeps Don Mueang among the region’s busiest low-cost hubs. Whether these layers are coordinated into a single network or left to compete is a question of policy, not fleet size. And connectivity is never the work of home carriers alone: it depends as much on the access, slots, and bilateral rights extended to international and partner airlines. How open Thailand chooses to be, and how it allocates scarce capacity, is itself among the decisions that matter most.

MRO, cargo, and the institutional layer

If carriers determine the network, the services ecosystem determines whether the value stays, and this is where the consequential decisions are being made now.

Asia’s large-scale MRO capacity sits in Singapore and China; Thailand has long exported its heavy maintenance and the skilled jobs with it. The planned Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul complex at U-Tapao, in the Eastern Economic Corridor is meant to change that: a roughly 210-rai site on a 50-year lease, with Thai Airways committing about Bt10 billion to build hangars in phases, a Bangkok Airways sub-lease alongside, and early interest from Airbus, Boeing and Singapore’s ST Engineering, with construction timed to the airport’s second runway.

Ben Kiatkwankul is a cofounder and partner in Maverick Consulting of Bangkok, which advises governments, investors and international companies on regulatory positioning, market entry and stakeholder strategy across Thailand, Southeast Asia and the Gulf. This is taken from a study completed earlier by Maverick Consulting.