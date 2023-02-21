Tensions Rise Again in South China Sea
Philippines’ Marcos gambles with foreign policy
By: B A Hamzah
Geopolitical tensions are rising again in the South China Sea, with Manila accusing a China Coast Guard vessel of using a “weapons-grade laser” on February 6 to “temporarily blind” a crew member of its own Coast Guard on a mission to supply rations to troops at Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the disputed Spratly Islands. The last…
