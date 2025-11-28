Does Tech Make ETFs The Next Domino?
Hidden weightings could be worrisome if a crash comes
Passive investors throughout Asia and indeed the world may imagine that they are not caught up in either of the current major stock booms – almost anything to do with technology in the US, and to a lesser degree, a few tech stocks in the rest of the world. But they may be imagining wrong.
Passive investing continues to gain ground as ever more funds are…
