Taliban Blow Cold on Doha Talks
No to women’s rights but we confiscated some drugs
By: Imran Khalid
The third round of United Nations-led talks on Afghanistan wrapped up on July 1, leaving the international community and the Taliban at an impasse, with Kabul officials committing to no reform pledges and granting no concessions to a gathering of international organizations and special envoys from nearly two dozen countries …
