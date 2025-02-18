A Tale of Two Vietnamese Monks
A widely popular monk earns government nervousness while his critic escapes sanction
By: Nguyễn Vũ
Over the past few months, two monks have taken front and center in online social debates in Vietnam among both Buddhists and non-Buddhists alike, raising questions over state treatment of religion. While both claim to be practicing Buddhists, the two are not treated the same by the government, with one a member of the government-approved Bu…
