Taking the Measure of Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia’s new premier’s personality traits could sabotage his administration
By: Murray Hunter
With Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim just completing his first 90 days in office as prime minister, his government appears to be riding high, with Anwar scoring a 68 percent popularity rating in a recent Merdeka Centre poll. But broken down, that is an ominous figure. Of that 68 percent, only 15 percent of respondents were very satisfied, 53 p…
