Taiwan's Xialiuqiu Islanders Fight to Save Their Home
Unlikely stronghold for the globally endangered Green Sea Turtle and other marine life defies global trends, yet troubles abound
By: Gregory McCann
Positioned near the northern tip of the South China Sea, southern Taiwan’s Xiaoliuqiu (Little Liuchiu) island, a 30-minute boat ride from Taiwan proper with the city of Kaohsiung visible 13 km in the distance, is an unlikely stronghold for endangered sea turtles and other marine life. On a recent trip, a stunning spectacle came into si…