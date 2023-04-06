Taiwan Rivals Tsai and Ma in Overseas Travel Flurry
But Kuomintang likely too sidelined for mainland trip to matter
By: Jens Kastner
The current Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to the US is widely seen as strengthening Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of the presidential election in January 2024 to the benefit of US geopolitical interests, while the former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou's simultaneous unprecedented trip to China is falling fl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.