Taiwan’s Rare Earths Security Challenge
Sourcing ultimately depends on Chinese-refined feedstock
By: Jens Kastner
While Taiwan dominates global high-tech manufacturing, it faces a serious upstream vulnerability: a near-total reliance on imported Critical Metals and Rare Earth Elements (REEs). Taiwan imports approximately 3,000 tonnes of rare earth elements annually but produces none domestically. Only a handfu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.