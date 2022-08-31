Taiwan's KMT tries its luck at taming the Chinese dragon
Wining and dining with CCP bigwigs days after missiles flew
By: Jens Kastner
With tensions ratcheting up in the Taiwan Strait, the main opposition party is trying to reoccupy its traditional position as China-Taiwan icebreaker, with the party’s Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (above) on August 27 concluding a trip to Guangdong and Fujian provinces to discuss “national security and territorial integrity,” an agenda that…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.