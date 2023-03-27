Taiwan and the Thucydides Trap
With the tide of history turning, Xi has no need for a strategic error
By: B A Hamzah
The accelerating pace of US and allied encirclement of China is generating debate among policymakers in Washington and Tokyo over whether a surrounded Beijing might be considering an invasion of Taiwan before its options are proscribed altogether. Beijing might be paranoid, as the saying goes, but it has plenty to be paranoid about.
The US …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.