Surprising Signs of Pushback in Latest HK Ruling
In the Court of Final Appeal's most recent national security judgment, there's more than meets the eye
By: Samuel Bickett
The following is reprinted with permission from the “Hong Kong Law & Policy” blog on Substack of Samuel Bickett, formerly an American corporate lawyer who was arrested in 2019 for allegedly interfering with a police officer who refused to identify himself and who was beating a youth who…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.