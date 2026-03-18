Sulu Sultanate’s Sabah Claim Resurfaces
Philippine Foreign Affairs official brings up discredited affair
By: B A Hamzah
The Malaysian territory of Sabah came under the spotlight again during a recent routine briefing by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the latest in a marathon series of claims and protests of ownership of the East Malaysian state by Philippine governments since Malaysia was formed in 1963. It has also …
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