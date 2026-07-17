The Subcontinent’s Philosophical Rupture
The Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict is redrawing South Asia’s power map
By: Kurniawan Arif Maspul
The relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan has officially shifted from fragile diplomacy into an outbreak of direct confrontation and open war. Since February 27, when Pakistan’s defense minister declared open war and Pakistani aircraft struck Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia and Jalalabad, the two neighbors have been locked in a …
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