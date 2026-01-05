Stability Is Not Security in Vietnam
It rests not on institutions but on internal party discipline
By: Khanh Vu Duc
When Vietnam’s Communist Party opened its 15th Central Committee meeting on December 22, General Secretary Tô Lâm described it explicitly as the final plenary of the 13th term before the Party’s 14th National Congress. The word “final” was not ceremonial. It was a directive. The meetin…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.