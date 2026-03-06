Spending Tomorrow’s Resources
OECD sounds alarm about refinancing global government debt
Rising government debt levels, especially in major rich countries including the US, are seen (rightly) as a threat to future prosperity, particularly in the context of aging demographics. But meanwhile, buoyant stock markets, Japan excepted, are at least in part driven by expectation of lower, or at least stable, interest rates.
However, as a just releas…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.