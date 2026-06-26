By: Tim Daiss

Southeast Asia’s state-owned power utilities are being asked to perform an impossible balancing act. Governments want them to keep electricity cheap for households and industry, maintain reliable supply, absorb rising fuel costs, invest in new electrical grids, buy more renewable power, and prepare for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

That may be politically convenient, but it’s becoming financially unsustainable. The region’s power sector is entering a dangerous phase: electricity demand is rising rapidly as Southeast Asia industrializes, urbanizes, and electrifies, while millions enter middle-class economic status. Concurrently, governments are promising cleaner power systems, more renewable energy, stronger grids, and lower emissions. None of that comes cheaply. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that Southeast Asia will need clean-energy investment to rise to about $190 billion annually by 2035 to meet climate goals, while power-grid investment alone must roughly double.

Many of the state utilities expected to deliver this transition are already financially stretched. In Vietnam, Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) has repeatedly struggled with losses linked to high input costs and politically sensitive electricity prices. Although electricity tariffs were raised twice in 2023, EVN still reported a massive after-tax loss that year. It has since returned to profit, but accumulated losses remain a warning sign.

EVN’s difficulties point to a wider regional problem with the utility expected to support Vietnam’s industrial growth, prevent blackouts, buy power from generators, expand transmission, and integrate renewable energy. Yet it operates in a political environment where electricity prices can’t simply rise whenever costs increase, leaving EVN squeezed between economic reality and political caution.

Vietnam’s electricity system has already shown what happens when policy ambition runs ahead of grid capacity. The country’s earlier unprecedented solar boom made it one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic renewable markets, but grid bottlenecks soon followed. Developers built projects faster than the transmission system could absorb them. That forced curtailment, payment disputes, and a slowdown in new renewable deployment. The lesson is clear: building renewable capacity is only half the job, but somebody must also pay for the grid that makes it usable.

Energy potential in ASEAN

Indonesia faces a similar dilemma, but on a much larger scale. State-owned PLN remains central to the country’s power sector, serving a vast archipelago and acting as the main buyer, generator, and distributor of electricity. Like EVN, PLN doesn’t act like a normal functioning utility. Far from it. It’s a political instrument, development agency, and utility rolled into one.

Notably, PLN’s finances depend heavily on the Indonesian government. Subsidies and compensation payments are not incidental; they are central to how the system functions. Analysts have noted that PLN’s subsidies and compensation from the government rose from $7.5 trillion in 2022 to $8.7 trillion in 2023. That dependence allows Indonesia to keep electricity affordable, but it also hides the real cost of power from consumers.

This creates a shell game as governments suppress tariffs to protect the middle class and industry. Utilities absorb or defer the costs, while finance ministries later step in through subsidies, compensation, or balance-sheet support. The consumer avoids the full bill today, but the taxpayer pays tomorrow.

The energy transition makes this problem even more acute. Renewable energy is often cheaper over the long term, but integrating it into the system requires upfront spending on transmission, storage, grid management, and backup capacity. LNG adds another layer of risk since Southeast Asian governments still see gas as a transition fuel. However, imported LNG exposes utilities to volatile global prices and foreign-exchange risk. If utilities can’t pass those costs through to consumers, losses reappear somewhere else in the system.

The Philippines offers a different, albeit powerful, warning. Its power sector is more liberalized than Vietnam’s or Indonesia’s, and costs are more visibly passed through to consumers and end users. But there’s a trade-off since the country has one of the highest electricity prices in Southeast Asia, with some of that attributed to decades-old monopolies with immense political power. The result is more financial pain for consumers. This also shows the trade-off facing the region: either consumers pay through higher tariffs, or governments and state utilities absorb the burden through subsidies and debt.

For Southeast Asian governments, cheap electricity has long been part of the social contract. Affordable power supports manufacturing, cushions households, and helps attract foreign investment. Unfortunately, that model becomes harder to sustain as electricity systems become more capital-intensive. Coal plants, however polluting, are relatively straightforward to dispatch. Modern power systems built around renewables, batteries, flexible gas, smarter grids, and cross-border transmission require deeper capital markets, better regulation, and more transparent pricing.

The danger is not that EVN, PLN, or similar utilities will go bankrupt in the conventional sense. Governments will not allow national power companies to collapse or leave factories and households without electricity. The real danger is slower and more damaging: chronic underinvestment, delayed projects, hidden liabilities, sudden tariff shocks, and repeated taxpayer bailouts.

This matters for industrial policy. Southeast Asia wants to attract manufacturers shifting supply chains out of China; however, factories need reliable and competitively priced electricity. If utilities can’t invest fast enough in generation and grids, power shortages could become a constraint on growth. Vietnam has already experienced episodes of electricity stress during periods of high demand and weak hydropower output. Indonesia also faces the challenge of matching power supply to industrial expansion across a geographically complex system.

Ultimately, there’s no easy answer. Raising tariffs too fast risks public anger along with inflation, while holding tariffs too low weakens utilities and discourages investment. Subsidies protect consumers but strain government budgets, renewable energy can reduce fuel import dependence, but only if the grid is strong enough to handle it.

Southeast Asia’s power utilities are therefore becoming a test of whether the region can reconcile three goals at once: affordable electricity, reliable supply, and cleaner energy. Politicians have long pretended that all three can be achieved without forcing consumers or taxpayers to pay the full cost. That illusion is starting to crack.

The coming crisis isn’t bankruptcy per se. It’s financial stress dressed up as public policy. Unless governments allow more realistic electricity pricing, stronger utility balance sheets, and faster grid investment, Southeast Asia’s energy transition may be slowed not by a lack of ambition, but by the fragile finances of the very utilities expected to deliver it.