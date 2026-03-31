Southeast Asia’s Reliance on Imported Fuels Exposes Structural Weaknesses
Middle East supply disruptions are exposing Southeast Asia’s deep reliance on imported refined fuels
By: Tim Daiss
Countries across Asia are scrambling as prices skyrocket at the pump due to the sustained disruption in energy supplies from the Persian Gulf, with energy security increasingly defined not by crude oil production but by access to refined fuels. Service stations in Laos and Cambodia are closing, government and business offic…
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