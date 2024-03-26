Southern Thai Violence Masks Progress in Defusing Communal Tensions
March 22 arson attacks likely won’t derail ongoing peace dialogue
By: B A Hamzah
The tranquility of southern Thailand’s night on March 22 was abruptly shattered as sounds of gunfire and arson pierced the peaceful atmosphere in three provinces as Muslims got ready to prepare for a special morning prayer. According to reliable sources, more than 30 coordinated arson and bombing attacks resulted in the death of one migran…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.