What to Do About South Korea’s Suicide Problem
The missing social safety net, especially for the elderly
By: In Han Song
South Korea’s suicide rate, which soared after the 1997 financial crisis, continues at shocking levels. It has been the highest among OECD countries since 2002, which along with a low birth rate is an indicator of the country’s current situation. The country’s suicide rate, which was less than 10 per 100,000 people before the mid-1990s, r…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.