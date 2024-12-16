South Korea-style Political Crisis Brews in Taiwan
Superb standing in EIU Democracy Index is in danger
By: Jens Kastner
The headline-grabbing political crisis that boiled over in South Korea after President Yoon Suk-Yeol on December 3 abruptly declared, then rescinded martial law has many of the same ingredients posing growing risks to Taiwan’s political stability. Like South Korea, Taiwan has a history of authorita…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.