Seoul Pushing to Train More Doctors
Medical profession kicks back at possible income loss
By: Shim Jae Hoon
Does South Korea need to train more physicians? Absolutely, according to President Yoon Suk Yul’s government, so much so that beginning 2025, he is ordering universities to train an additional quota of 2,000 more potential doctors per annum – a 65 percent increase over the present quota – in the next five years.
And in a rare show of bip…
