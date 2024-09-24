The South China Sea: The Limits of Quiet Diplomacy
The Philippines’ experience provides an alarming reality check
By: Dennis Ignatius
Kishore Mahbubani, Singapore’s widely respected diplomat and scholar, recently lauded Malaysia’s quiet diplomacy in dealing with China’s maritime claims. “A big lesson I’ve learnt in diplomacy is that public diplomacy with a megaphone is unsuccessful. Private diplomacy, where you talk face-to-face privately and off the record, is very…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.