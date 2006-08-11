Some Good News From Taiwan

Taiwan looks a real mess at the moment. Chen Shui-bian is on the ropes and could yet be forced out of office. Others in the DPP have been tarnished with corruption. But the shine has also gone off the Kuomintang (KMT) party leader Ma Ying-jeou, who is far more popular with the public than other KMT stalwarts. And anyway there is still 19 months before the next presidential election.

The economy, beset with credit card defaults, is constantly being awarded “could do much better” marks by both local and foreign analysts who variously blame restrictions on trade and investment with the mainland or the failure of the DPP to cut red tape and end cartels. The stock market, ever the measure of sentiment in a state with more punters per head of population than any other, has been mostly moving sideways on low volume.

Cross-strait relations meanwhile remain a constant source of argument and irritation. The KMT and People First Party’s James Soong overplayed their hands with their high-profile visits to the mainland. The DPP is clearly divided on what to do about loosening up cross-strait links, while its more radical elements—and former President Lee Teng-hui’s Taiwan Solidarity Union—want to move in the opposite direction. Premier Su Tsang-chang, who leads the government now that Chen has had to shuffle to the side, and the Mainland Affairs Council are clearly in favor of easing restrictions on mainland investment and developing mainland tourism, but they being opposed by vice-president Annette Lu and former President Lee.

Meanwhile relations with the US are cool because of Chen’s provocations of China and a legislative impasse over arms purchases. Taiwan has also been losing some of its few remaining supporters among the petty states of Africa, Latin America and the South Pacific.

However, the underlying picture is almost certainly not as gloomy as the headlines suggest.

First, the economy is growing at nearly 5 percent, which is almost on a par with South Korea, the most comparable state. That’s a creditable rate for a maturing economy with little growth in the workforce. Consumption is certainly being held down by energy price rises and the credit card debt problem. However, the latter is nearing resolution as banks make the necessary provisions, and inflation is contained at just 2 percent despite oil. For sure, the growth rate has been spurred by exports more than domestic demand and that may not continue as U.S. growth slows and cycles in the electronics industry turn. But it is still a very creditable performance from an economy which is often being alleged to be being hollowed out by the shift of factories to China or to be largely dependent on a mainland which takes more than 40 percent of its exports.

The shift of low value-added jobs to China has in fact helped boost GDP. Taiwanese companies gainm and so do skilled Taiwan workers. The problem is that there is a shortage of new low skill jobs, a tendency which, as in Hong Kong and elsewhere, is creating some structural unemployment and widening income gaps. This is a very real problem and accounts for DPP’s split on the cross-straits issue.

Advocates of opening up to the mainland argue, probably correctly, that restrictions do nothing to stop firms leaving but do deter the development of service industries such as tourism and banking—and encourage multinationals to locate on the mainland rather than Taiwan. They also effectively prevent investment and tourism from the mainland and may discourage Taiwan firms from reinvesting at home or operating their mainland factories from offices in Taipei.

However, at least as important as the mainland question are the bureaucratic obstacles and protection of entrenched interests which have retarded services development (such as insurance) as a whole. Although there has been some progress towards financial sector consolidation and privatization of state-owned businesses, the process has been slow, held back by politics as well as bureaucracy.

However, there is plenty of reason for medium term optimism.

In no particular order:

• Beijing’s policy is now largely ones of carrots, not sticks, reducing the likelihood of a flare-up and increasing the willingness of Taiwan to move a little closer. Immense suspicion remains but China now acknowledges that threats are counter-productive. In the lead up to the 2008 Olympics, Beijing will be on a charm offensive. Meanwhile U.S. preoccupation with its Middle East adventures will help keep its relations with China from deteriorating too far despite the trade gap.

• The majority opinion now believes that improving economic links is good for Taiwan, particularly given the mainland growth rate.

• There is a realization that although 40 percent of exports go to the mainland, the global competitiveness of Taiwan firms has actually been enhanced by their ability to innovate in Taiwan and assemble in China.

• Whether or not Chen survives, the DPP has been chastened and more than ever must look to economic performance if it is to recover ground before the legislative elections in late 2007 and presidential ones in early 2008.

• WTO membership is imposing liberalization demands on both sides of the strait, which can only benefit both economies.

• Taiwan’s low inflation and only modest currency appreciation have enhanced its competitiveness and ensure that it can easily absorb major currency realignments vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar which are likely over the next 12 months. Meanwhile the stock market offers a dividend yield of 4 percent, unprecedented for Taiwan and now almost the highest in Asia.

• Taiwan’s export economy may be narrowly based but its firms remain innovative, are gaining market share and have a better track record than anyone of making money on the mainland.

• Constitutional changes will reduce the size of the legislature, making it less susceptible to special interests and corrupt practices. The close proximity of legislative and presidential elections increases the likelihood that either the Green camp (DPP+TSU) or Blue (KMT+TSU) will emerge as dominant, ending the current power split which has led to reform deadlocks.

Ideological differences in Taiwan are very wide if one takes the extremes, both of which are very voluble. But the middle ground, which must be won by any party seeking power, will need to be straddled. In essence, that means protecting Taiwan’s identity and separate status while avoiding overt provocation or loss of U.S. support. Chen has clearly overplayed his hand vis-à-vis the mainland, but Su may revive DPP fortunes if he is seen to be an effective administrator who can spur the economy and makes some cross-straits moves. Ma on the other hand has been careful not to visit the mainland or remind the sensitive Taiwanese majority any hint that he is emotionally attached to the notion of unification.