Sofitel Phnom Penh gets a Michelin Star - well for one evening...

Laurent was a pupil of Alain Ducasse and Roland Duran, having worked around the world he has developed his own modern, innovative style combining traditional Provencal cuisine with a Mediterranean influence. Priced at $60 per person, it has to be the best value Michelin Starred meal you will ever get, I’d be jumping on a plane and spending a long weekend at the Sofitel, no matter where you are in Southeast Asia, which is hell of a lot cheaper than travelling to Arles!

http://www.sofitel.com/gb/hotel-6526-sofitel-phnom-penh-phokeethra/index.shtml

For full details visit http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/?p=6147