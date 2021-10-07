‘Snowden Refugees’ Mostly Now in Canada

Eight years after they helped celebrated whistleblower Edward Snowden escape from the United States through Hong Kong after he staged one of the biggest data drops in the history of classified information, six of the seven political refugees have finally broken out of their political limbo and have made it to Canada.

However, the seventh, a former Sri Lankan Army soldier named Ajith Pushpa Kumara, who is also seeking asylum, remains stranded in the territory and, according to human rights lawyer Robert Tibbo, who represents him, is deteriorating from the strain.

“With the recent arrival of Supun Kellapatha and his family in Canada on September 28, the four family members are now settling into a new life in Montreal,” Tibbo said. “Now all the attention is on Ajith’s plight in Hong Kong, left alone with the decision on his refugee case pending. Ajith is both happy for the others, but he feels abandoned in this process which he had hoped would have brought all seven people into Canada at the same time.”