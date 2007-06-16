Smuggler's Paradise

Stories

Shenzhen Confidential

A Russian smuggler's Chinese girl Friday tells Justin Mitchell about the underbelly of the economic boom and what became of those 'cars.'

China’s Blurry Line Between Fake and Real

Inside a counterfeit factory in Shenzhen, the reality of China’s massive knock-off goods trade is on display, one watch at a time.

Tracking the North Korean Supernote

Kim Jong Il’s regime is accused of counterfeiting US hundred dollar bills that are good enough to fool some experts. Turns out, they are easy to buy just across the border into China. But you can’t fool a Hong Kong money changer.