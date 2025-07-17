By: Nguyễn Vũ

When Meila Nurul Fajriah accompanied 30 victims to court in 2020, alleging online and physical sexual violence by an alumnus of Universitas Islam Indonesia in 2020, little did the Indonesian lawyer expect her pro-bono assistance to protect women’s rights would lead to legal repercussions. In the same year, Fajriah, who is currently working …