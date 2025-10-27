Singapore to Tighten Screws Again on Free Expression
Critic say new bill expands state censorship under guise of ‘online protection’
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
The Singapore government is seeking to push through new legislation that, while ostensibly designed to protect citizens from online harm, is being disparaged by critics, including the NGO Civicus Monitor, as political cover to expand state censorship powers, further entrenching gove…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.