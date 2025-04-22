Singapore Readies For Lee-less 19th General Election
Betting is for PAP victory, if diminished, as usual
Singapore’s political parties tomorrow (April 23) are to submit the nomination papers for their candidates for the May 3 national polls, dubbed a "doom and gloom" election campaign for the People’s Action Party, which has ruled the city-state since its independence in 1965. Annual GDP growth has been slashed to an estimat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.