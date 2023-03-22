Singapore’s Parliament Pressed Into Service in Lee Family Dispute
Home Minister Shanmugam issues scathing defense of government actions against Lee siblings
What began as a family argument among the children of modern Singapore’s founder and political leader Lee Kuan Yew has escalated onto the floor of the country’s parliament. Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam took the rostrum for the second time this week to brand Prime Minister Lee Hien Loong’s brother and his wife fugitives from justice and accu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.