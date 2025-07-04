Singapore Opposition Leader Jeyaretnam in Contempt Charge
Ailing political chief ordered to apologize for critical post on ministers
The Singapore Attorney General’s office is demanding that ailing political opposition leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam delete and apologize for a May 25, 2004 Facebook post that allegedly “impugns the integrity, propriety and impartiality of the Singapore judiciary by, amongst others, insinuating that the Singapore judiciary decides cases otherwise than in acc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.