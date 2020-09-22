Singapore, HK Banks Top for Asian Hot Money Flows, ICIJ Says
Year-long investigation finds reputable banks deep into suspicious bank transactions
|11 min
By: Toh Han Shih
Singapore is the top Asian hub for suspicious financial transactions, followed by Hong Kong, according to a trove of data from the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on September 20.
The ICIJ’s year-long investigation was base…