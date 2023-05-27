The Singapore government, under the direction of section 11 of its “Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act of 2019 (POFMA),” has demanded that Asia Sentinel post the following demand for correction of our May 24 story titled Killing the Chicken to Scare the Monkeys. Although we are posting the government’s demand, which we received at 10:51 AM on May 27, we are reserving the right to answer their demand at a future time. In the meantime, we stand by our story.

CORRECTION NOTICE:

An earlier article dated 24 May 2023 <https://www.asiasentinel.com/p/singapore-kills-chicken-scare-monkeys> contains false statements of fact.

The facts are:

The Singapore Government did not threaten to end the business operations of Nikkei Inc. in Singapore; M Ravi was not suspended from practising law for criticising the Government; and Lee Hsien Yang and Lee Suet Fern were not threatened with Government action for warring with Lee Hsien Loong.

For the details of the facts, click here: https://www.gov.sg/article/factually260523